January 21, 2020

Adidas bets on recycled material 'to combat ocean plastic'

Adidas said it would to switching to using only recycled polyester for all its shoes by 2024
Adidas said it would to switching to using only recycled polyester for all its shoes by 2024

German sportswear giant Adidas said Tuesday more than half of the polyester used in its products this year would come from recycled material, including millions of shoes made from plastic waste.

In 2020, the share of recycled polyester in Adidas products will "exceed 50 percent for the first time", the company said in a statement.

By 2024, Adidas "is committed to using only recycled " across its entire range of shoes, clothing and other items like bags and shin guards.

The Bavarian company also said it aimed to churn out 15 to 20 million pairs of shoes in 2020 using recycled collected "from beaches and ".

The group already sold more than 11 million such pairs last year—still just a fraction of the more than 400 million pairs of shoes it makes annually.

Adidas said it was committed to battling the scourge of plastic waste "to stop the pollution of the world's oceans".

The firm's first running made entirely from recycled materials, the "Futurecraft Loop", is set to hit stores in 2021.

Since 2015, it has collaborated with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans on a range of products, including football shirts for major clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Adidas bets on recycled material 'to combat ocean plastic' (2020, January 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-adidas-recycled-material-combat-ocean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Enzyme discovery could keep tonnes of polyester from landfill
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)