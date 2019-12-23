December 23, 2019

Stay-at-home dads still face barriers

by Flinders University

Stay-at-home dads still face barriers
Credit: Image by free-photos from pixabay. Free for commercial use

Fathers make an important contribution when they stay at home as primary caregiver for their children—but they continue to face major social hurdles and stigmas, according to Flinders University researchers in a new book, Men Caregiving and the Media: The Dad Dilemma, which examines why the relationship between caregiving and masculinity is seldom celebrated.

Dr. Sarah Hunter, from the Caring Futures Institute at Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, says stay-at-home fathers want to talk more about their caring experiences and build their parenting knowledge, but prevailing stigmas limit this activity—and such attitudes need to swiftly change.

Co-author Professor Damien Riggs, a regular contributor to Psychology Today, wants to promote positive representations of men who take on the primary caregiving role. He says the new book addresses many of the challenges in the context of how other people think about masculinity and .

"We have found that men are still often compelled to justify why they are staying at home," says Dr. Hunter, adding that community perceptions need to change.

"We need to normalise men providing care for their children. We need less 'house husbands,' and more routine, everyday representations of men loving, caring for, and raising their children.

"Normalising men's role as primary caregivers helps to reduce stigma, thus allowing for the development of strategies that seek to engage men as parents.

"It is no longer enough to praise men for taking on what has traditionally been framed as 'women's work." Instead, we need to think differently about how we understand care work

"Therefore, we also need to acknowledge that care work is gendered: women do most of the household and childcare labour, and the expectation that women provide such labour for free needs to change."

"It is assumed that fathers want advice and practical guidance on how to be a father—but these assumptions are underpinned by , and fathers actually also want space to talk and debrief about their own experiences," says Dr. Hunter.

"As a society, we undermine and hold men back in their capabilities due to how we view them. Gender norms impact on the support made available to —so the main takeaway from our workshop is that fathering needs new types of support to be truly effective."

Explore further

Context may explain why dads are happier and less stressed than moms
More information: Men Caregiving and the Media: The Dad Dilemma: www.routledge.com/Men-Caregivi … p/book/9781138316751
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Stay-at-home dads still face barriers (2019, December 23) retrieved 23 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-stay-at-home-dads-barriers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments