December 20, 2019

Climate activists final victory in Dutch court ruling

court
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Climate activists won a final victory Friday in their long-running battle through Dutch courts to force the government to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The country's highest court upheld two earlier rulings ordering the to cut emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

Activists in the packed courtroom clapped and cheered as Presiding Judge Kees Streefkerk said the court had rejected the government's appeal.

Explore further

Dutch emission reduction targets probably won't be met

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Climate activists final victory in Dutch court ruling (2019, December 20) retrieved 20 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-climate-activists-victory-dutch-court.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments