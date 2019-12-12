December 12, 2019 report

Does tapping your can of beer really keep it from fizzing all over you?

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

can of beer
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at the University of Denmark has tested the popular notion that tapping a can of beer after it has been shaken will prevent it from spraying when it is opened. Their paper describes a trial they carried out along with their conclusions, and is available on the arXiv preprint server.

Anyone who drinks on a regular basis knows about tapping the beer container a few times to get it to settle down before opening it. Some drinkers tap the lid or the top, and some tap the side of the bottle or can. Whichever approach is used, the goal is always the same—to prevent beer from spewing out when the can or bottle is opened. Beer and soda drinkers also know that shaking bottles or cans before opening is a big non-no—doing so will result in beer spewing out like champagne. In many circles, it is believed that some tapping can reduce or prevent such spewing—but as the researchers with this new effort note, the idea has never been tested scientifically.

To find out if tapping works, the researchers enlisted the assistance of a beer company and were rewarded with over 1000 donated cans of beer. Next, they enlisted student volunteers as testers. First, all of the cans were weighed to measure the contents. Then half of the cans of beer were put on a mechanical shaker for two minutes; the other half were left as they were delivered. Then half of the volunteers in both groups were asked to tap a can on its side three times before opening it. All of the cans were weighed again to see how much beer was lost after the can was opened.

The researchers report that they saw no benefit to tapping the can before opening—tapped cans, whether shaken beforehand or not, lost just as much beer after opening as un-tapped cans. The researchers also report that the beer was not wasted—it was given away to anyone on campus who cared to drink it.

Explore further

Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle
More information: To beer or not to beer: does tapping beer cans prevent beer loss? A randomised controlled trial, arXiv:1912.01999 [physics.pop-ph] arxiv.org/abs/1912.01999
Journal information: arXiv

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Does tapping your can of beer really keep it from fizzing all over you? (2019, December 12) retrieved 12 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-beer-fizzing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why a mug handle gets very hot when microwaved

1 hour ago

Speed measurement -- Limitations to "instantaneous" measurements?

2 hours ago

Electron gun in a vacuum -- How hard of a vacuum is needed?

8 hours ago

Regarding IB Physics HL IA

16 hours ago

Susskind lectures at Stanford

19 hours ago

Laplace's equation vs Principle of Least Action?

Dec 11, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments