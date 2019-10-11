October 11, 2019

Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle

Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle
In this undated handout photo provided by Carlsberg, the new paper bottle is seen in Denmark. Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers. The Copenhagen-based company unveiled Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 two new prototypes that are "fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer." (Thomas Rockall Muus/Carlsberg via AP)

Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers.

The Copenhagen-based company unveiled Friday two new prototypes that are "fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer."

The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.

The prototypes are part of the company's efforts to have zero carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the across its by 2030.

The brewer said it would join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and makeup group L'Oreal to develop paper bottles.

Explore further

PepsiCo unveils 100 percent plant-based bottle

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tastes great, less land-filling ... beer in a paper bottle (2019, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-great-land-filling-beer-paper-bottle.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Determining contours on a map

21 hours ago

Mini magnetosphere within Earth's Magnetosphere

Oct 10, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 09, 2019

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Oct 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Oct 07, 2019

Lack of dandelions this year

Oct 05, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

evil3eaver
2 hours ago
why is this being done... seriously beer is sold in glass bottles (the second most recyclable material) and in metal cans (the most recyclable material we have), why use wood/paper products they are the third most recyclable material far behind glass but still better than place by a large margin. Plastic is the enemy, at least non-biodegradable plastic when used for consumables especially packaging for food products.

This is just stupid, the beer industry does not need any changing, this is a company that is playing you like idiots.

Yes plastic bottles need to stop, so why isn't coke or pepsi doing this, they are the ones that need it most but heck they also sell them in cans as well.
1
Report Block
Cvnk
42 minutes ago
That was immediate reaction to this as well. Are they suggesting it requires less energy to produce a paper container than one made from recycled glass or aluminum? I guess it does take a lot of energy to melt and shape glass and aluminum but the production of paper certainly isn't free.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration