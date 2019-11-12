November 12, 2019

Sorry, wrong number: Statistical benchmark comes under fire

by Malcolm Ritter

Sorry, wrong number: Statistical benchmark comes under fire
In this July 1, 1960 file photo, a chemist works in laboratory in Cambridge, Mass. For decades, scientists have used "statistical significance" to estimate whether their results are reliable or just flukes. It's long been criticized, but 2019 has brought two high-profile calls to get rid of it entirely. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

Some statisticians and scientists are renewing calls to get rid of a statistical concept that holds huge sway over how scientific results are appraised, which studies get published, and what medicines make it to drugstores.

The concept is called , and it's expressed using a number called a p-value. It's an all-or-nothing thing. Results are either significant, meaning they are reliable, or not significant, indicating an unacceptably high chance that they were just a fluke.

The concept has been used for decades, but this year has brought two high-profile calls from critics, including from inside the world of statistics, to get rid of it. One call to abolish the practice published this year in a scientific journal attracted more than 800 co-signers.

Explore further

Is it the end of 'statistical significance'? The battle to make science more uncertain

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Sorry, wrong number: Statistical benchmark comes under fire (2019, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-wrong-statistical-benchmark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Math Experiment: Let's Prove Something!

2 hours ago

SOHCAHTOA: Seemingly Simple, Conceivably Complex - Comments

2 hours ago

Odd/even functions and fractional indices

13 hours ago

Proof of mathematical theorems

Nov 11, 2019

Brahmagupta's Theorem proof

Nov 07, 2019

Math Challenge - November 2019

Nov 06, 2019

More from General Math

User comments