November 14, 2019

Toxic smog delays Asian Tour golf in New Delhi

The start of a leading Asian Tour golf tournament was held up Thursday by toxic smog that has engulfed the Indian capital with hazardous levels of pollution.

Organisers of the four-day Panasonic Open India event said the tournament could be shortened if the pollution remains serious, as completing the event would be "a big challenge".

Delhi and other cities across northern India are blanketed by a poisonous haze each winter due to build-up of traffic fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from agricultural fires.

"The opening round of the Panasonic Open India was delayed due to poor visibility and ," an Asian Tour organiser told AFP.

The first golfers went on the course five hours late and some wore anti-pollution masks.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Asian Tour showed Bangladeshi golfer Mohammad Siddikur Rahman hitting a shot while wearing a .

The amount of PM2.5—deadly tiny particles that get into the bloodstream and lungs—soared to about 20 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.

Delhi authorities closed all schools until Friday, banned construction and are only allowing cars on the road depending on whether the registration is an odd or even number.

The road rationing is meant to end on Friday, but Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it could be extended.

Explore further

Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Toxic smog delays Asian Tour golf in New Delhi (2019, November 14) retrieved 14 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-toxic-smog-asian-golf-delhi.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

2 hours ago

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

23 hours ago

Best type of map (projection) for measuring distances?

Nov 11, 2019

China's diffuse chloro-carbon emissions?

Nov 09, 2019

Radiative Forcing of Methane in Shortwave

Nov 05, 2019

Carbon sequestration, how does it work? Is it practical?

Nov 03, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments