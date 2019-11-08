November 8, 2019

NASA's Mars 2020 heads into the test chamber

by Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA's Mars 2020 heads into the test chamber
This time-lapse video, taken on Oct. 9, 2019, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, captures the move of the Mars 2020 rover into a large vacuum chamber for testing in Mars-like environmental conditions. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In this time-lapse video, taken on Oct. 9, 2019, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, bunny-suited engineers move the Mars 2020 rover from a high bay in the Spacecraft Simulator Building into the facility's large vacuum chamber for testing in Mars-like environmental conditions.

"Whenever you move the , it is a big deal," said Mars 2020 engineer Chris Chatellier of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. "There is a technician on every corner, and other engineers and safety inspectors are monitoring and assisting every step of the way. Every move is choreographed, briefed and rehearsed."

After chamber testing, the 2020 rover was moved back to JPL's Spacecraft Assembly Facility where it is undergoing radio-emissions testing.

Mars 2020 will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in July 2020. It will land at Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021.

Charged with returning astronauts to the Moon by 2024, NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans will establish a sustained on and around the Moon by 2028. We will use what we learn on the Moon to prepare to send astronauts to Mars.

Credit: Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Mars 2020 unwrapped and ready for testing
More information: For more information about the mission, go to mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
Provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory
