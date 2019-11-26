November 26, 2019

Foster parents of high-need children need more support

by The City University of New York

children
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As the U.S. foster care system moves away from relying on residential programs for children with complex emotional and behavioral needs according to the 2018 Family First Prevention Services Act, more of these high-need children will be placed in home-based therapeutic foster care (TFC) settings. But, according to a study led by CUNY SPH doctoral students Erika Tullberg and Wendy Vaughon, many TFC foster parents do not receive the training and support they need in order to provide these children with stable, supportive, and therapeutic care. This results in high levels of placement disruptions, which are associated with both emotional and behavioral problems among children.

As part of a project focused on implementing trauma-informed practices in TFC settings, the researchers led focus groups with TFC foster parents that explored different aspects of their experiences, identified multiple ways in which they need support, and provided recommendations for foster care agencies looking to retain skilled foster parents and increase the quality and stability of 's experience in TFC programs.

Among other things, participants said that strong communication and cooperation with foster agency staff, transparency on behalf of the agency regarding the specific needs and history of children before placement, and strategies for managing caseworker transitions for both children and foster parents would help them to provide the best care possible to children and minimize disruptions.

"The more TFC programs can anticipate and proactively collaborate with TFC to address these concerns, the more likely these will receive the consistent and skilled caretaking associated with positive emotional, behavioral and child welfare outcomes," said Tullberg.

Explore further

Children 'aging out' of foster care able to cope with childhood emotional abuse with higher self-esteem
More information: Erika Tullberg et al. Unpacking "support": Understanding the complex needs of therapeutic foster parents, Children and Youth Services Review (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.childyouth.2019.104420
Provided by The City University of New York
Citation: Foster parents of high-need children need more support (2019, November 26) retrieved 26 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-foster-parents-high-need-children.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments