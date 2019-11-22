November 22, 2019

Ethiopia says its 1st satellite will launch next month

Ethiopian officials say the country will launch its first ever satellite next month.

It is the latest example of space ambitions by several African nations.

The satellite was built in China and will be launched from a site there.

Ethiopia's Innovation and Technology Minister Getahun Mekuria on Friday told reporters the satellite will be used for agricultural, mining, and earth observatory purposes.

The minister said Ethiopian engineers took part in the satellite's construction.

A control center has been set up on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Explore further

Ethiopia says to launch satellite into orbit in 3 to 5 years

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Ethiopia says its 1st satellite will launch next month (2019, November 22) retrieved 22 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-ethiopia-1st-satellite-month.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Meteor Storm Possible Thursday Night November 21-22

4 hours ago

Black hole or neutron star?

5 hours ago

In the power spectrum, why is the peak frequency at the first harmonic

17 hours ago

Neutron Star core

Nov 21, 2019

Molten planetary core

Nov 20, 2019

Help With Simple Orbital Modeling

Nov 20, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments