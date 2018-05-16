Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia agree study of contentious Nile dam

May 17, 2018
File picture from March 2015 of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam. The project has stirred fears in parched Egypt that it could c
File picture from March 2015 of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam. The project has stirred fears in parched Egypt that it could crimp flows in the Nile downstream

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to set up a scientific committee to study a dam Ethiopia is building on a tributary of the Nile, an Ethiopian minister said Thursday.

The announcement broke a long impasse in a dispute over Egyptian fears that the $4-billion (3.2-billion-euro) Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, being built on the Blue Nile, will affect the river's downstream flows.

The three countries' foreign and irrigation ministers, as well as heads of intelligence, met in Addis Ababa on Tuesday to discuss the scheme.

The meeting concluded on Wednesday at 3:00 am on a "high note", said Sileshi Bekele, minister of energy, irrigation and electricity.

"We managed to actually find a number of win-win approaches," he told reporters in Addis Ababa.

Previous rounds of talks had ended acrimoniously.

The project will feed a reservoir for a hydroelectric scheme producing 6,000 megawatts of power, equal to six nuclear-powered plants.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2011, and two of the 16 turbines are scheduled to start producing power this year, the Ethiopian authorities said earlier this year.

Cairo is primarily concerned at the speed at which the dam's reservoir would be filled.

The Blue and the White Nile converge in Sudan's capital Khartoum and from there run north through Egypt to the Mediterranean.

On Wednesday Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed a "breakthrough" in the talks, saying he had received assurances "that Egypt's share will not be affected".

"We just want to transform these statements to procedures ... so that we are talking about specific commitments we must all implement and operate with," Sisi said.

Ethiopia's new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, said on May 3 in Khartoum, after a meeting with Omar Al Bashir, the Sudanese president, that Ethiopia had no intention of harming Sudan or Egypt with its dam.

The new , made up of independent experts from the universities of the three countries, will focus on the operation of the dam and the filling of the reservoir.

It will complete its work in three months.

Meanwhile a French consultancy firm commissioned to study the dam's potential environmental impact will respond to queries from the three countries on June 18 or 19, Sileshi said.

He added that the three teams would meet on a rotational basis every six months to address regional issues such as trade and infrastructure as well as the dam.

The aim is "to bring these countries much closer together through development endeavours," he said.

The next round of high-level talks is set for July 3 in Cairo.

Explore further: French companies tapped to study Nile dam project

Related Stories

French companies tapped to study Nile dam project

December 29, 2015

Two French engineering companies were chosen Tuesday to carry out environmental impact studies on Ethiopia's planned Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile River, at a meeting in the Sudanese capital.

Egypt, Ethiopia in further talks over Nile dam

June 18, 2013

Ethiopia and Egypt have agreed to hold further talks on the impact of an Ethiopian dam to quell tensions between the two countries, the foreign ministers of both nations said Tuesday.

Egypt says Ethiopia dam mustn't reduce Nile's flow

June 3, 2013

President Mohamed Morsi Monday warned that Egypt would not allow its share of the Nile to be diminished by "one drop" after Ethiopia began diverting the Blue Nile as part of a giant dam project.

Egypt eyes Nile deal with Ethiopia

June 11, 2013

Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi is facing heavy pressure to secure a negotiated settlement to a bitter dispute with Ethiopia over the sharing of Nile waters.

Recommended for you

Europium points to new suspect in continental mystery

May 16, 2018

Clues from some unusual Arizona rocks pointed Rice University scientists toward a discovery—a subtle chemical signature in rocks the world over—that could answer a long-standing mystery: What stole the iron from Earth's ...

Ecologists expose bias in forest restoration studies

May 16, 2018

When embarking on a reforestation project, is it better to let an area regenerate on its own, or take active steps like planting trees? Recent high-profile research has suggested that natural regeneration is more effective. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.