October 17, 2019

Virgin Galactic unveils commercial space suits

Models demonstrate Virgin Galactic's new space flight suits in a skydiving simulator October 16, 2019
Models demonstrate Virgin Galactic's new space flight suits in a skydiving simulator October 16, 2019

The date for the world's first commercial space flight is not even confirmed yet, but future passengers' Star Trek-like outfits are ready and waiting.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson on Wednesday introduced the custom suits that will be worn by the first private astronauts.

US sportswear designer Under Armour "worked day and night for about two years on this project" said Branson, who himself served as a model at the presentation at a skydiving simulator near New York.

The 69-year-old British billionaire donned the personalized royal blue suit that he plans to wear during his company's inaugural flight—sometime in 2020.

"Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first age. Our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked," Branson explained. "I love the way the spacewear looks and I love the way it feels."

"I also love the fact that the next time I put it on, I will be on my way to space."

Under Armour president Kevin Plank said the suits' creators approached the design the same way they would think about clothing for extreme sports.

"They approached it just like one of our typical uniform deals," Park said. "They started with... understanding the sport, understanding the needs of the athlete, understanding the they go through."

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, 69, wears his new personalized suit for the company's first com
British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, 69, wears his new personalized suit for the company's first commercial space flight, set for some time in 2020

The material for the suits, undergarments and boots were chosen for their ability to aid in the body's temperature and moisture regulation.

A transparent interior pocket was added so space-exploring customers can keep pictures of their loved ones "literally... close to the heart," according to a statement from Virgin Galactic.

And they are designed so wearers can fit perfectly into the spacecraft's seats.

Every space tourist will get their own custom suit that they can take home with them back on Earth, complete with a label of their name and their country's flag.

"To be able to touch the is equivalent to touching the spacecraft for the first time," said British Trevor Beattie, one of some 600 clients already signed up for Virgin Galactic's first flights. "It's tangible."

"It's a new stage that we're involved in and we're closer still," he said. "But we're still patient, we can wait."

From left to right, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, Kevin Plank, head of Under Armour and Stephen Attenborough, V
From left to right, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, Kevin Plank, head of Under Armour and Stephen Attenborough, Virgin Galactic commercial director, are seen during the presentation of the company's new space suits near New York

Virgin Galactic, which was founded in 2004, has spent years developing its , and after a in 2014, has twice crossed the barrier into the final frontier.

But the company has still not yet piloted a space flight with clients on board.

The company plans to offer weightless flights to six passengers at a time, at $250,000 (225,750 euros) a ticket for the first customers.

US sportswear manufacturer Under Armour designed the new space suits for Virgin Galactic's upcoming commericial flights
US sportswear manufacturer Under Armour designed the new space suits for Virgin Galactic's upcoming commericial flights

The client-astronauts will be able to float around the ship's cabin and look out of portholes to see the curvature of the Earth, all while surrounded by the blackness of space.

The Virgin Galactic suits were unveiled in the wake of NASA's presentation of new uniform prototypes for "real" American astronauts, who are set to return to the Moon in 2024.

Explore further

Branson says Virgin Galactic to launch space flight 'within weeks'

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Virgin Galactic unveils commercial space suits (2019, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-virgin-galactic-unveils-commercial-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How is asteroid 101955 Bennu possible?

8 hours ago

What happens to gravitational waves?

17 hours ago

Question about Galactic Rotation curves in the Milky Way galaxy

17 hours ago

Effects of gravity throughout space-time?

18 hours ago

Why does the Andromeda galaxy appear so tiny from our perspective?

Oct 15, 2019

Heating/cooling moon tunnels, why and how?

Oct 15, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration