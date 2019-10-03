October 3, 2019

Nine killed as typhoon lashes South Korea

Typhoon Mitag left floods and landslides in its wake after it lashed South Korea
At least nine people were killed and several others missing after Typhoon Mitag lashed South Korea with heavy rain and strong winds, authorities said Thursday.

The storm hit southern parts of the country on Wednesday night, prompting flood warnings and triggering landslides in affected areas.

A total of nine people were killed across the country as of Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior and Safety said, but the toll was expected to rise with several people missing.

A woman in her 60s was found dead after her home was buried in a landslide in the southern port city of Busan and around 600 rescue workers were trying to locate three others believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Park Young-hak was inside his tool shed—later buried in the landslide—and said he escaped after hearing a loud "roar".

"When I ran out to see what it was the house next to me had already disappeared," Park told AFP.

More than 1,000 homes were damaged and over 1,500 people evacuated their houses in advance, the ministry said.

Mitag is the 18th typhoon this year and seventh to hit the Korean peninsula.

  • Rescue teams search for four people believed to be trapped after a landslide buried a house and restaurant in Busan
  • Mitag is the seventh typhoon to hit the Korean peninsula this year
