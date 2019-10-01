Ready student one? Universities launch degrees in esports

In this photo taken on Sept. 17, 2019, Ryan Chapman and other students starting Staffordshire University's esports degree course play "Counter-Strike" in the school's new London digital studio. A number of U.K. and U.S. universities are launching degrees in esports, or competitive multiplayer videogaming, to capitalize on the booming industry's growing demand for skilled professionals. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chang)

On their first week in class, a group of students is playing a first-person shooter video game in a sleek new digital studio. It's their introduction to the degree in esports they've all enrolled in.

The group clicking away on their mice are at the University of Staffordshire, one of several U.K. and U.S. schools launching programs aimed at capitalizing on the booming industry's need for skilled professionals.

The University of Staffordshire last year launched its bachelor's and master's esports programs, in which students mainly learn marketing and management skills. It's expanding this fall to London. Other schools also debuting esports degree courses include Britain's Chichester University, Shenandoah University in Virginia, Becker College in Massachusetts and Ohio State University. In Asia schools in Singapore and China offer courses.

