October 8, 2019

Rat poison eyed in 2 California mountain lion deaths

Two Southern California mountain lions that were part of a National Park Service study have been found dead and rodent poison has been confirmed as the cause in one case and is suspected in the other.

The Park Service said Tuesday that a male dubbed P-30 was found dead in Topanga State Park on Sept. 9 and a necropsy determined the cause was anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning.

P-30 was the fifth in the study to die that way.

The other recent lion death was discovered Aug. 15 in Malibu when the carcass of P-53 was found.

She was too decomposed to determine the cause of death, but testing revealed anticoagulant rodenticide compounds.

Biologists are studying lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in urbanized, fragmented habitat.

Explore further

Four new mountain lions kittens found in California mountains

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Rat poison eyed in 2 California mountain lion deaths (2019, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-rat-poison-eyed-california-mountain.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does paper trap any bacteria/microorganism/virus etc over time?

3 hours ago

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

4 hours ago

Lab booking system recommendations?

8 hours ago

What happens to frozen wood frog's brain?

15 hours ago

2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Oct 07, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 07, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration