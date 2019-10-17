October 17, 2019

Next-generation sequencing used to identify cotton blue disease in the United States

by American Phytopathological Society

Next-generation sequencing used to identify cotton blue disease in the United States
An example of one of the slides in the "Focus on Cotton" webcast about Cotton Blue Disease. Credit: Plant Management Network and Judith K. Brown

Cotton blue disease, caused by Cotton leafroll dwarf virus (CLRDV), was first reported in 1949 in the Central African Republic and then not again until 2005, when it was reported from Brazil. In 2017, cotton blue disease was identified in Alabama, marking the first report in the United States.

Plant pathologists discovered foliar distortion and leaf curling and rolling on cotton in six counties in coastal Alabama. They sent samples to University of Arizona plant pathologist Judith K. Brown, who originally suspected the causal agent to be a whitefly-transmitted geminivirus—the only type of virus known to infect cotton in the United States at that time. However, after using the Illumina platform for discovery genomics to conduct next-generation sequencing, Brown determined that the symptoms were characteristic of cotton blue .

Characteristic symptoms of cotton blue disease include slowed plant growth and loss of chlorophyll, causing the yellowing or dwarfing of infected leaves and/or the entire plant. The disease also inhibits translocation and results in reddening due to nutrient deficiencies. Symptoms usually do not appear until after full bloom in late August.

To learn more about for the disease, Brown researched the used in Brazil. There, strategies focus on eliminating the reservoir host with weed control and preventing volunteer cotton ; the latter is not a problem in Alabama, where the ground freezes. In Brazil, chemicals are used to control the insects that transfer the disease to the cotton, but this is not an option in the United States. There is currently no recommended course of management for cotton blue disease. Additional research is needed to determine effective management strategies. Brown encourages researchers to focus on genetic resistance.

The full story behind the discovery of cotton blue disease in Alabama is presented in two "Focus on Cotton" webcasts: the 33-minute "Introduction of Cotton leaf roll dwarf-like Polerovirus into the United States: High-Throughput Discovery, Identification, and Genomic Comparisons," by Judith K. Brown, and the 13-minute "Cotton Blue Disease Caused by Cotton leafroll dwarf like virus: Identification, Symptomology, and Occurrence in Alabama," by Kathy S. Lawrence.

Both presentations are available through the "Focus on Cotton" resource on the Plant Management Network. This resource contains more than 75 webcasts, along with presentations from six conferences, on a broad range of aspects of cotton crop management: agronomic practices, diseases, harvest and ginning, insects, irrigation, nematodes, precision agriculture, soil health and crop fertility, and weeds. These webcasts are available to readers (without a subscription).

The "Focus on Cotton" homepage also provides access to "Cotton Cultivated," a new resource from Cotton Incorporated that helps users quickly find the most current production information available. These and other resources are freely available courtesy of Cotton Incorporated at http://www.plantmanagementnetwork.org/foco.

Explore further

First report of cotton blue disease in the United States
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Next-generation sequencing used to identify cotton blue disease in the United States (2019, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-next-generation-sequencing-cotton-blue-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lab booking system recommendations?

7 hours ago

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

Oct 14, 2019

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

Oct 14, 2019

Does dehydration have any role in anti-inflammation?

Oct 14, 2019

Third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

Oct 14, 2019

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration