October 1, 2019

NASA finds Narda's remnants bringing rain to mexico, headed to southwestern US

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Narda's remnants bringing rain to mexico, headed to southwestern US
The GPM's core satellite passed over Narda's remnants on Oct. 1 at 12:16 a.m. EDT (0416 UTC). GPM found scattered light rain (light blue) from the remnant clouds falling at around 0.2 inches (5 millimeters) per hour. NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided the cloud imagery. Credit: NASA/NRL

The remnant low pressure area that was formerly known as tropical cyclone Narda is still generating rainfall as it moves toward the southwestern U.S. The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM satellite provided a look at the rainfall occurring on the eastern side of the system.

The GPM's core satellite passed over the eastern side of Narda's remnants on Oct. 1 at 12:16 a.m. EDT (0416 UTC). GPM found scattered light rain from the remnant clouds falling at around 0.2 inches (5 millimeters) per hour. Forecasters at NOAA's National Hurricane Center or NHC incorporated that rainfall data into their forecast.

NHC said, "Narda is expected to produce additional rainfall of up to 2 inches across portions of Chihuahua and Sonora. Moisture from Narda will spread northeastward across portions of the U.S. Southern Plains for the next couple of days, enhancing and the threat of flash flooding in those areas."

On Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the remnants of Narda were located near latitude 27.3 degrees north and longitude 110.3 degrees west. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) and are weakening. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 millibars.

Hurricanes are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other , such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

NASA finds tropical storm Narda bringing heavy rainfall to western Mexico
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Narda's remnants bringing rain to mexico, headed to southwestern US (2019, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-nasa-narda-remnants-mexico-southwestern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Determining contours on a map

15 hours ago

Where did the water come from in Antarctica?

22 hours ago

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Sep 30, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Sep 25, 2019

Lack of dandelions this year

Sep 23, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration