October 15, 2019

German climate plan brings sharp air travel tax hike

In Germany, taxes on flights up to 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) will increase 74 percent
In Germany, taxes on flights up to 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) will increase 74 percent

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet will sign off draft laws on new green taxes and subsidies this week, including much harsher charges on short-haul flights, German government sources said Tuesday.

As part of a broader "climate package" intended to bring Europe's largest economy back on course towards emissions reduction targets, taxes on flights up to 2,500 kilometres (1,550 miles) will increase 74 percent, to 13.03 euros ($14.33).

Tax on longer-haul flights will grow around 41 percent, reaching 33.01 euros for trips up to 6,000 km and 59.43 euros on the very longest journeys.

The charges are expected to bring in an extra 740 million euros per year to state coffers, according to the draft which would still have to be put to parliament.

That should more than pay for a reduction in value-added tax on long-distance train tickets to seven percent, down from 19 percent today. It is hoped that will prompt more travellers to travel by rail.

The government also plans to increase tax relief for commuters—compensating higher fuel costs from a new levy on —and for people modernising buildings to waste less energy.

Other new rules are aimed at giving incentives to municipalities to allow the construction of wind turbines, which has recently slowed.

After months of wrangling, ministers agreed last month a sweeping climate package. It is built around a gradually increasing CO2 price from 2021, on sectors that have thus far escaped green taxes.

The deal came after Berlin was forced to admit it would miss a 2020 target to reduce by 40 percent compared with 1990 levels.

While environmentalists immediately labelled the changes insufficient, conservatives and the far right have challenged it, saying it goes too far.

Explore further

Germany planning climate action worth over 100 bn euros

© 2019 AFP

Citation: German climate plan brings sharp air travel tax hike (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-german-climate-sharp-air-tax.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earth's Atmosphere -- Is gravity the reason we have air pressure?

5 hours ago

Determining contours on a map

Oct 10, 2019

Mini magnetosphere within Earth's Magnetosphere

Oct 10, 2019

Store wood in old salt mines to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere

Oct 09, 2019

Using moss to combat CO2 emissions

Oct 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Oct 07, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration