Team behind world's first black hole image wins 'Oscar of science'
The 347 scientists who collaborated to produce the world's first image of a black hole were honored Thursday with the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, winning $3 million dollars for what is known as the "Oscars of science."
The Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration grabbed global headlines on April 10 when they published the first image of a supermassive black hole circled by a flame-orange halo of white hot plasma.
Directed by Shep Doelman at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the team spent over a decade simulating an Earth-sized computational telescope that combined the signals received by eight radio telescopes working in pairs around the world with their sights trained on the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy, 55 million light years away.
Through this technique, they were able achieve an unprecedented resolution and observe the black hole's silhouette for the first time in history, confirming theoretical predictions about these celestial objects.
"For many years, I would tell people that we were going to image a black hole, and they would say, 'Well, we'll believe it when we see it,' Doelman told AFP in an interview.
"But when you finally come with very strong evidence, when you make a breakthrough like this, then you have the satisfaction of really giving birth to a new field.
"We are now in an era of precision imaging of black holes, we can approach the event horizon and map spacetime for the first time," he added.
The event horizon of a black hole is the point at which its gravitational effects are strong that light cannot escape its pull.
Now in its eighth year, the Breakthrough Prize was launched by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to recognize and reward the world's top scientists.
Winners from the other categories, life sciences, and mathematics, also took home $3 million.
They will be recognized at a gala awards ceremony on November 3, at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.
Explore further
© 2019 AFP
User comments
A silhouette is formed
By an object that obscures
The passage of light
Not by an object
That absorbs
The passage of light
Concerning this circular black disc
Blackholes are theorised as having accretion discs
What are the chances of looking directly down this blackholes spin-axis
As any art-student knows foreshortening
As it is virtually impossible to be looking down this blackholes spin-axis
This black disc should be ellipsoid
Then we come to this piece de la resistance
Blackholes eject half their mass out their spin-axis
As we look down this spin-axis, ejecting gamma-radiation as bright as a million galaxies
This Black Disc Staring back at us - Shining as Bright as a Million Galaxies
Fore it is a well known fact
Blackholes eject the mass they take in
Out their spin-axis
Into 25,000 Ly Star forming Fermi Clouds
Above and below this host galaxy
As Blackholes are reconstituting matter
To its lowest common denominator
Pristine protons and pristine scrumptious electrons
Where these scrumptious electrons
Encircle these immense magnetic fields emanating these spin-axis
Ejecting powerful beams of gamma rays 25,000Lys above and below this host galaxy
So, as much as we would like to see Blackholes shadow
Unfortunately it is not possible
Fore it is glowing
With this blinding light of a million galaxies
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more