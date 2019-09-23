Can a new space race connect the world to the internet?
by Tali Arbel
Tech giants and billionaires hope a new, cheaper crop of internet-beaming satellites and balloons can get internet to those who don't have it.
But they face technical and financial challenges. Previous efforts to zoom fleets of satellites into space ended in failure. And the internet service that does result may still be too expensive to help the people who can't get online.
More than a dozen companies have asked U.S. regulators for permission to operate constellations of satellites that provide internet service. Not all are aimed at connecting consumers, but some have grand and global ambitions.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says the goal is broadband service across the globe. With half the world's population—more than 3 billion people—not using the internet, it's a huge potential market.
