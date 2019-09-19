September 19, 2019

NASA-NOAA satellite finds Tropical Storm Kiko staying in shape

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm Kiko on Sept. 18 at 5:36 p.m. EDT (2136 UTC) and revealed a circular area of powerful storms around the low-level center. The image showed strong bands of thunderstorms were located over the northern and southern quadrants of the storm. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Satellite imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed Tropical Storm Kiko maintained its shape and strength after weakening from hurricane-force.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a visible image of Kiko on Sept. 18 at 5:36 p.m. EDT (2136 UTC) and revealed a circular area of powerful storms around the low-level center. The image showed strong bands of thunderstorms were located over the northern and southern quadrants of the storm. Those bands shifted location by the next day. On Sept. 19, the remained relatively compact with (strongest thunderstorms) organized in bands to the north and east of the low-level center.

Hurricanes are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center or NHC said, "At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 16.0 degrees north and longitude 128.7 degrees west. Kiko is far from land and centered about 1,310 miles (2,110 km) west-southwest of the southernmost tip of Baja California, Mexico. Kiko is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts.  Slow strengthening is forecast for the next few days, and Kiko may regain hurricane strength on Friday [Sept. 20]."

Explore further

NASA-NOAA satellite studies tropical storm Kiko's center
More information: For updated forecasts. visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite finds Tropical Storm Kiko staying in shape (2019, September 19) retrieved 19 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-noaa-satellite-tropical-storm-kiko_1.html
