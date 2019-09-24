September 24, 2019

Could we feed one million people living on Mars?

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Could we feed one million people living on mars?
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

A provocative new study looks at the resource utilization and technological strategies that would be needed to make a Mars population of one million people food self-sufficient. A detailed model of population growth, caloric needs, land use, and potential food sources showed that food self-sufficiency could be achieved within 100 years. The study is published in New Space: The Journal of Space Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

In the article entitled "Feeding One Million People on Mars," coauthors Kevin Cannon and Daniel Britt, University of Central Florida, Orlando, evaluated different food sources and quantitatively modeled the shifting balance between food supplied provided from Earth and that produced locally on Mars over time. The model is based on a diet composed of plants, insects, and cellular agriculture, which can produce "clean" meat and fish, algae, chicken-less eggs and cow-less milk. The study takes into account the energy, water, and other systems needed for food production. The researchers discuss the implications of their findings and present recommendations for future research.

"To meet the human right of survival, some minimum daily requirement for calories and nutrition will be a necessary activity for settlement on any moon or planet. Anything above these minimum requirements, however, could be a ," says Editor-in-Chief of New Space Ken Davidian, who has worked in the commercial transportation industry for over 30 years. "It's not hard to imagine that coffee, or extra fruit, or any item that exceeds the minimum requirements, would be a fungible item, if customers want to indulge themselves."

Explore further

Suggested move to plant-based diets risks worsening brain health nutrient deficiency
More information: Kevin M. Cannon et al, Feeding One Million People on Mars, New Space (2019). DOI: 10.1089/space.2019.0018
Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
Citation: Could we feed one million people living on Mars? (2019, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-million-people-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What Happens to a Dead Galaxy's Mass?

13 hours ago

Anyone else thought the Moon last night was cool?

18 hours ago

Is there more to red shift than we think?

21 hours ago

Is J0740 6620 an eclipsing system?

Sep 23, 2019

What explains the Luna impact gap?

Sep 23, 2019

What are the potential effects on electricity due to Earth's magnetic field reversal?

Sep 23, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration