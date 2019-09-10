September 10, 2019

Higher suspension rates are linked to feeling less 'connected' at school

by Elaiza Torralba, University of California, Los Angeles

Higher suspension rates are linked to feeling less ‘connected’ at school
Credit: Alexis Brown/Unsplash

Adolescents attending schools with high suspension rates reported lower levels of feeling "connected" at school, according to a recent study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Previous research has shown that feeling "connected" at school and volunteering relate to a positive school climate. Researchers also found that connectedness and volunteerism varied by race and income.

The study used 2015 to 2017 California Health Interview Survey data from adolescents ages 12 to 17 and suspension rates from the California Department of Education.

"School connectedness" is defined as the feeling that adults at care about students and their education. The study found that lower levels of school connectedness were associated with lower attendance at schools. Lower levels of connectedness were also linked to lower rates of volunteerism and more sick days. Latino teens and teens from reported lower levels of school connectedness, had lower rates of volunteerism, and were more likely to attend a school with high suspension rates.

"Teens attending schools with high suspension rates say they feel less connected to their schools and fewer of them participate in volunteer activities," said Susan Babey, senior research scientist at the center and lead author of the study. "Our research showed teens who feel more connected to school report fewer sick days and feel their schools are safe."

Some key findings from the study are:

  • 53 percent of teens attending schools with low suspension rates report high levels of school connectedness, compared to 44 percent of teens attending schools with high suspension rates
  • 51 percent of teens attending schools with low suspension rates volunteered in the past year, compared to 34 percent of teens at schools with high rates
  • 46 percent of Latino teens indicate high levels of school connectedness, compared to 64 percent of white teens. Latino teens were also less likely than white teens to have volunteered in the past year (34 percent versus 66 percent)
  • 48 percent of teens from low-income families report high levels of connectedness, compared to 62 percent from higher income families
  • 53 percent of teens with high levels of school connectedness volunteered in the past year compared to 40 percent of those with low levels of connectedness

Based on these findings and previous research, the authors propose strategies to increase school connectedness and participation in civic activities, particularly for low-income youth and youth of color.

"We recommend providing opportunities that allow students, families, school staff and communities to work together to improve the school climate," said Joelle Wolstein, center research scientist and co-author of the study.

"For example, we would encourage schools to move away from exclusionary discipline practices such as out-of-school suspensions in favor of restorative justice practices such as community service to restore a harm that was done or peer mediation to resolve conflict," she said.

"Schools can expand learning beyond the classroom by encouraging and connecting youth to opportunities to support and improve their communities," said Dr. Robert Ross, president and CEO of The California Endowment. "Not only does this strengthen their connection to their communities, each other and their teachers, but it also helps build healthy school environments."

More information: School Discipline Practices Associated with Adolescent School Connectedness and Engagement. healthpolicy.ucla.edu/publicat … tail.aspx?PubID=1843

Provided by University of California, Los Angeles

Citation: Higher suspension rates are linked to feeling less 'connected' at school (2019, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-higher-suspension-linked-school.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California teens who volunteer and engage in civic life are healthier, aim higher in education, study finds
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)