August 8, 2019

Volcano near Tokyo erupts, prompting warnings

It is the first eruption since 2015
It is the first eruption since 2015

A volcano near Tokyo has erupted for the first time in four years, throwing ash and smoke nearly two kilometres into the sky and sparking warnings not to approach the mountain.

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the .

The agency warned that large rocks and fast-moving flows of hot gas could affect a radius of four kilometres from the crater and that nearby towns could be hit by smaller rocks and ash depending on prevailing winds.

An agency official told AFP on Thursday that gas was still being thrown into the air but at a "normal" level. "We don't see activity picking up," he said.

Mount Asama last erupted in June 2015. There were no injuries in the small eruption.

Explore further

No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Volcano near Tokyo erupts, prompting warnings (2019, August 8) retrieved 8 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-volcano-tokyo-erupts-prompting.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 01, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration