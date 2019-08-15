August 15, 2019

NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice

by Seth Borenstein

NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA Scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

NASA scientists are crisscrossing Greenland on a mission to track melting ice.

Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012.

Global warming is the chief culprit, but scientists want to know how this is happening. Both warmer air and warmer water are eating away at Greenland, causing it to lose billions of tons of ice daily in the summer.

A team of scientists and engineers aboard a research plane this week are dropping probes into the ice to help figure out which is the bigger cause.

If water is playing a bigger role than scientists had thought, that could mean seas will be rising faster than expected.

  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, NASA scientist Josh Willis looks out of the window after dropping a probe from a plane as they fly above the Kangerlussuaq Glacier, eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, NASA scientist Josh Willis prepares to release a probe from a plane as they fly above the Kangerlussuaq Glacier in eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, pilots Andy Ferguson, left, and Don Watrous, fly a plane carrying NASA scientists on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    Dogs sit outside a home in Kulusuk, Greenland, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    A cross sits on the side of the road as fog covers homes in Kulusuk, Greenland, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, Icebergs are covered by clouds near Kulusuk, Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    An iceberg floats near a cemetery in Kulusuk, Greenland, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, NASA project manager Ian McCubbin looks out of the window of a plane as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
  • NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice
    In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, NASA project manager Ian McCubbin, left, and NASA scientist Josh Willis check data from a probe that they just dropped from a plane as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland. Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Explore further

Scientists: Greenland ice sheet is melting freakishly early

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: NASA scientists fly over Greenland to track melting ice (2019, August 15) retrieved 15 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-nasa-scientists-greenland-track-ice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration