August 20, 2019

Mathematical framework turns any sheet of material into any shape using kirigami cuts

by Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Shape-shifting sheets
Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have developed a mathematical framework that can turn any sheet of material into any prescribed shape, using the paper craft kirigami. Credit: Harvard SEAS

Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a mathematical framework that can turn any sheet of material into any prescribed shape, inspired by the paper craft termed kirigami (from the Japanese, kiri, meaning to cut and kami, meaning paper).

Unlike its better-known cousin origami, which uses folds to shape , kirigami relies on a pattern of cuts in a flat paper sheet to change its flexibility and allow it to morph into 3-D shapes. Artists have long used this artform to create everything from pop-up cards to castles and dragons.

"We asked if it is possible to uncover the basic mathematical principles underlying kirigami and use them to create algorithms that would allow us to design the number, size and orientation of the cuts in a flat sheet so that it can morph into any given shape," said L. Mahadevan, de Valpine Professor of Applied Mathematics, Physics, and Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, the senior author on the paper.

"Specifically, if we are given a general shape in two-or-three dimensions, how should we design the cut patterns in a reference shape so that we can get it to deploy to the final shape in one motion?" said Gary P. T. Choi, a graduate student at SEAS and first author of the paper. "In this work, we solve that problem by identifying the constraints that have to be satisfied in order to achieve this cut pattern, use a numerical optimization approach to determine the patterns, and then verify this experimentally."

Shape-shifting sheets
Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have developed a mathematical framework that can turn any sheet of material into any prescribed shape, using the paper craft kirigami. Credit: Harvard SEAS

The research is published in Nature Materials.

This research follows previous work by the Mahadevan lab that characterized how origami-based patterns could be used as to create almost any three-dimensional curved shape.

"We were actually able to do a little more with kirigami than we were able to do with origami," said Levi Dudte, in the Mahadevan lab and co-author of the paper. "The presence of cuts and holes in the interior of the material gives kirigami the ability to change its shape significantly."

"Our work draws on inspiration from art, tempered by the rigor of mathematics, and the challenges of engineering shape. Finding kirigami tessellations that can convert a square to a circle, or a flat sheet into a poncho is just the start. We think that this is just the beginning of a class of new ways to engineer shape in the digital age using geometry, topology, and computation," said Mahadevan.

Next the researchers aim to explore how to combine cuts and folds to achieve any with a given set of properties, thus linking origami and .

Explore further

Snake-inspired robot slithers even better than predecessor
More information: Programming shape using kirigami tessellations, Nature Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-019-0452-y , https://nature.com/articles/s41563-019-0452-y
Journal information: Nature Materials

Provided by Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Citation: Mathematical framework turns any sheet of material into any shape using kirigami cuts (2019, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-mathematical-framework-sheet-material-kirigami.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
97 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Riddles and Puzzles: Extend the following to a valid equation

9 hours ago

Math Challenge - August 2019

Aug 19, 2019

The Continuum Hypothesis and Number e

Aug 19, 2019

Log(x), an easy and useful way to calculate it

Aug 19, 2019

Can this proposition be proved in the Collatz conjecture?

Aug 18, 2019

Is every integer derived from 1?

Aug 18, 2019

More from General Math

User comments

Parsec
1 hour ago
Be an interesting way to create a 3d printer. Use a laser to make the necessary cuts, then after expanding the shape using mechanical grabbers, spray the final shape with resin to make it durable.
1
Report Block
Protoplasmix
4 minutes ago
Very cool to know for designing a compliant mechanism.

Also see: Why Machines That Bend Are Better (good video of examples similar to the above graphics)
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration