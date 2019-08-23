Image: Amazonian fires continue shrouding South America in smoke

Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on August 21, 2019. Smoke from the fires raging in in the Amazon basin has created a shroud that is clearly visible across much of the center of South America.

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data.

Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now." Suomi NPP is managed by NASA and NOAA.

