August 23, 2019

Image: Amazonian fires continue shrouding South America in smoke

by Lynn Jenner , NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Image: Amazonian fires continue shrouding South America in smoke
Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NOAA/NASA's Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on August 21, 2019. Smoke from the fires raging in in the Amazon basin has created a shroud that is clearly visible across much of the center of South America.

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data.

Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now." Suomi NPP is managed by NASA and NOAA.

Explore further

Smoke from Canadian fires drifts into United States
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Image: Amazonian fires continue shrouding South America in smoke (2019, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-image-amazonian-shrouding-south-america.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration