August 19, 2019

More evacuations as Canary Islands fire out of control

Authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control
Authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control

A wildfire raged out of control on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria Monday, forcing more evacuations as flames in some parts rose so high even water-dropping planes were unable to operate, authorities said.

The , which is devouring the mountainous centre of the holiday island popular for its breathtaking views, has forced the evacuation of several villages, which according to the census have a combined population of 8,000, a spokeswoman for said.

The exact number of evacuees was unclear. No fatalities have been reported.

So fierce is the fire in what is a UNESCO biosphere reserve that in some areas, it "is beyond our extinction capacities," Federico Grillo, head of emergency services in Gran Canaria, said late Sunday.

On the northwestern flank of the blaze, flames have risen as high as 50 metres (160 feet), preventing ground crew from getting near or water-dropping aircraft from flying above.

"It's a really bad situation," Grillo said.

More than 700 firefighters and other ground crew and 14 water-dropping helicopters and planes were working on bringing the blaze under control on Monday.

With the temperature set to rise, authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.

The fire is devouring the mountainous centre of the holiday island
The fire is devouring the mountainous centre of the holiday island

The fire broke out days after another wildfire in the same region forced the evacuation of hundreds.

Gran Canaria is the second most populous of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa.

The archipelago received 13.7 million foreign visitors last year, over half of them from Britain and Germany.

he fire has forced the evacuation of several villages
he fire has forced the evacuation of several villages

In Gran Canaria, tourists tend to stay in beach resorts and not so much in the mountainous centre.

In a statement, the government of the Canary Islands said the tourism industry on the island remained unaffected "given that the fire is confined to upland parts," "with no resorts suffering effects" and no flight delays.

Explore further

Evacuations as Gran Canaria hit by new blaze

© 2019 AFP

Citation: More evacuations as Canary Islands fire out of control (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-evacuations-canary-islands.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration