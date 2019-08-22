August 22, 2019

US environmental groups sue over wildlife protection rollbacks

In this file photo taken on October 8, 2012 a grizzly bear mother and her cub walk near Pelican Creek in the Yellowstone Nationa
In this file photo taken on October 8, 2012 a grizzly bear mother and her cub walk near Pelican Creek in the Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

US environmental groups have sued the administration of President Donald Trump over rollbacks that weaken the Endangered Species Act, a law credited with saving iconic species from the bald eagle to the grizzly bear.

Non-profit Earthjustice filed a lawsuit on behalf of groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club in a in northern California on Wednesday.

"Nothing in these new rules helps wildlife, period," said Kristen Boyles, an Earthjustice attorney. "We're going to court to set things right."

Boyles said the regulatory changes were intended to make protection and recovery of threatened and endangered specials "harder and less predictable."

The changes announced August 12 eliminate a rule that automatically extends the same protections to threatened as to endangered species.

They also would allow information to be gathered about , although ostensibly not used in making listing determinations, which is barred by law.

The lawsuit argues that failed to publicly disclose and analyze the harms and impacts of the changes, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, and that they inserted new changes that were never made public or subject to public comment.

The third charge was that the administration violated the language and purpose of the act by changing requirements to comply with a section that requires federal agencies to not carry out actions that jeopardize listed species or harm their designated habitats

The group also announced a 60-day notice of intent to sue over the decision to add the provision on gathering information about the economic impact of listing a species.

In announcing the new rules, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt defended the changes as "improvements" that would ensure resources went to where they were needed most.

Democratic politicians including presidential candidate Joe Biden joined environmental and animal groups in their condemnation.

Explore further

Editorial: Trump guts the Endangered Species Act. Polar bears and bald eagles, take notice

© 2019 AFP

Citation: US environmental groups sue over wildlife protection rollbacks (2019, August 22) retrieved 22 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-environmental-groups-sue-wildlife-rollbacks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration