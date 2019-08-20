August 20, 2019

Earthquake-warning system that could provide smartphone alerts to Pacific Northwest gets funding boost

by Evan Bush

earthquak
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The U.S. Geological Survey is greatly increasing funding for the region's seismic network, putting it on track to send public alerts of impending earthquake shaking within the next two years, the network's director said.

The federal agency gave $10.4 million to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) for the next two years. The University of Washington and University of Oregon, which jointly operate the , will receive $7.3 million and just over $3 million of that , respectively, said PNSN director Harold Tobin, who is also a professor in UW's Department of Earth and Space Sciences.

The additional funding will help PNSN add 104 more seismic stations. It operates about 200 in Washington state now. The state of Washington has provided funding for 36 more stations, Tobin said. Another 70 stations would deliver optimal performance, he said.

Each improves the speed, reliability and accuracy of the ShakeAlert early warning network, which PNSN operates in the Northwest.

"It will help us detect earthquakes all over our region down to size and with the minimum amount of delay," Tobin said.

Even without the ideal number of , a pilot version of the system performed well during a July earthquake near Monroe.

"Between two and three seconds after the P-wave from the earthquake was detected at the closest station, the ShakeAlert system had calculated there was an earthquake," Tobin said.

Primary waves, or P-waves, are seismic waves that travel more quickly than destructive secondary waves.

Tobin said the system calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 4.4. Scientists eventually measured the tremor at the magnitude 4.6.

Users of a pilot system, like the Northeast Sammamish Water District, received an early-warning signal, Tobin said.

The signal could automatically trigger the activation of control valves there, but the July earthquake was not strong enough to take any action, Tobin said.

The pilot ShakeAlert system provided about 8 seconds of warning to the downtown Seattle area, Tobin said.

That might not sound like much, but it's enough time to trigger automated systems and "give people time to recognize what's going on, stop what they're doing and get under a table," Tobin said.

Soon, the ShakeAlert system will be able to provide early warnings directly to the public, through a smartphone app.

"I'm confident we should have that activated within two years," Tobin said.

Explore further

Enhancing earthquake early warning in the Pacific Northwest

©2019 The Seattle Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Earthquake-warning system that could provide smartphone alerts to Pacific Northwest gets funding boost (2019, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-earthquake-warning-smartphone-pacific-northwest-funding.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration