August 21, 2019

Earthquake early-warning sensors being expanded to high-risk areas in California and Nevada

by Rong-Gong Lin Ii

Sierra Nevada
Looking to the north towards Mt. Whitney and the Sierra Nevada from Mt. Langley, California. Credit: Mel Stoutsenberger/Wikipedia

An infusion of federal funding will help expand or strengthen the U.S. Geological Survey's earthquake early-warning system around Lake Tahoe, Death Valley, Mammoth and Bishop.

The University of Nevada, Reno, which runs the in eastern California, will use $1 million from the USGS to upgrade obsolete seismic sensors in Death Valley and the Mammoth and Bishop areas. The funding also will boost seismic networks in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas, where can be damaged in severe winters, said Graham Kent, director of the university's Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

Eastern California and Nevada carry significant seismic risk. The Death Valley fault system, which stretches east of Bishop down to the southern reaches of Death Valley National Park, is capable of generating a quake of roughly magnitude 7.8, Kent said. The Las Vegas area would suffer damage if such a powerful quake occurred and the fault ruptured toward the southeast and toward the city, Kent said.

Las Vegas is particularly at risk because it sits on a former lakebed that amplifies shaking from an , much like how Mexico City suffered severe shaking in a 1985 earthquake.

A robust earthquake early-warning system in eastern California and Nevada could give residents of Las Vegas perhaps 30 seconds to 40 seconds of warning before strong shaking arrives, Kent said.

From a separate source of federal funds, the Nevada Seismological Laboratory is repairing outdated earthquake sensors in western Nevada with equipment that could be tied into the earthquake early-warning system if federal officials decide to expand the system into the Silver State, Kent said.

The Reno area has a seismic risk that approaches that of the San Francisco Bay Area; the Carson Valley just south of Reno is capable of producing a quake as large as magnitude 7.4; just east of Las Vegas is a fault that can produce an earthquake as large as magnitude 6.7.

The West Tahoe fault, located along Lake Tahoe's western shore, is capable of producing an earthquake between magnitudes 7.1 and 7.4 and causing tsunami of up to 30-feet high. The last massive temblor there was about 4,000 years ago.

About half of the 1,675 seismic sensors needed for a fully operational earthquake early- for the West Coast have been installed; the networks in the Southern California and San Francisco Bay Area metro areas are largely built out.

Explore further

Sierra's eastern front long overdue for large earthquake (Update)

©2019 Los Angeles Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Earthquake early-warning sensors being expanded to high-risk areas in California and Nevada (2019, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-earthquake-early-warning-sensors-high-risk-areas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration