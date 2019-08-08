August 8, 2019

California roadkill report maps costs, hot spots and solutions

by Kat Kerlin, UC Davis

California roadkill report maps costs, hot spots and solutions
Wildlife-vehicle conflict hot spots mapped according to density and statistical significance in California. Red are areas of high density or statistically significant clustering of WVC incidents. Credit: UC Davis Road Ecology Center

California drivers lost about $232 million to costs associated with wildlife-vehicle conflicts in 2018 and over $1 billion since 2015, according to the sixth annual Wildlife Vehicle Conflict report from the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis.

The report identifies the top "" for wildlife-vehicle conflicts, or WVCs, in the state. This perennially includes highways in the central Sierra Nevada and San Francisco Bay Area. In 2018, these included:

  • Highways 280, 24, 101, 580 and 680 in the San Francisco Bay Area
  • Highways 5, 101 and 70 in the northern part of the state
  • Highways 80, 50 and 49 in the Sacramento-Placerville area
  • Highways 5, 15, 405, 101, 78 and 79 in Southern California

Data could help prioritize crossings

The authors recommend the state use the report's data to prioritize road and projects that could minimize collisions between vehicles and animals at these known hot spots for wildlife and human safety.

This could help counter what is currently a mismatch between where computer models predict wildlife linkages should be and where this report shows wildlife-vehicle conflicts actually occur.

"Currently, California builds about two wildlife crossings per year to protect drivers and wildlife," said Fraser Shilling, co-director of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center. "At this rate, it will take over a century to mitigate the WVC hot spots identified in the report."

California roadkill report maps costs, hot spots and solutions
Wildlife-vehicle conflict hot spots mapped according to density and statistical significance in California. Red are areas of high density or statistically significant clustering of WVC incidents. Credit: UC Davis Road Ecology Center

Public can help

The Road Ecology Center used state data on and roadkill observations to map stretches of 15,160 miles of California highways for the report. It highlighted WVC hot spots based on more than 26,000 traffic incidents involving wildlife that were recorded by the California Highway Patrol and more than 42,000 carcasses reported to the California Roadkill Observation System, or CROS, between 2009 and 2018.

The dataset used in the report is the largest in California but is composed entirely of voluntary reports by the public and state agencies.

The center has also released a new way for the public and government staff to help collect WVC data. CROS has been updated with a new look and "one-click" functionality, allowing anyone to take a picture of a road-killed animal with their phone and upload it to the website-database.

Complementing this new data collection system is a new, real-time display of large-animal WVCs and hot spots in California. Anyone can see where the hot spots are relative to where they live and drive, as well as the most recent -vehicle conflicts.

California roadkill report maps costs, hot spots and solutions
Wildlife-vehicle conflict density (number of roadkill incidents per square mile) for California assembly districts. Credit: UC Davis Road Ecology Center

Explore further

Roadkill report: A roadmap to avoiding wildlife collisions
Provided by UC Davis
Citation: California roadkill report maps costs, hot spots and solutions (2019, August 8) retrieved 8 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-california-roadkill-hot-solutions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration