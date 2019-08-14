August 14, 2019

Breakthrough in understanding of magnetic monopoles could signal new technologies

by University of Kent

Breakthrough in understanding of magnetic monopoles could signal new technologies
Credit: Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.067204

A breakthrough in understanding how the quasi-particles known as magnetic monopoles behave could lead to the development of new technologies to replace electric charges.

Researchers at the University of Kent applied a combination of quantum and classic physics to investigate how magnetic atoms interact with each other to form composite objects known as 'magnetic monopoles'.

Basing the study on materials known as Spin Ices, the team showed how the 'hop' of a monopole from one site in the crystal lattice of Spin Ice to the next can be achieved by flipping the direction of a single magnetic atom.

Although in theory at the magnetic atoms do not have enough energy to do this, the team found that as a monopole arrives in a lattice site, it induces changes in the fields acting on the magnetic atoms surrounding it which enable them to 'tunnel' through the .

Dr. Quintanilla of the University's School of Physical Sciences said: 'We found evidence that this mysterious low-temperature hopping is achieved through quantum tunnelling: a phenomenon that allows a quantum object to overcome an obstacle which would, according to the classical laws of physics, require more energy than the system has available to it.

'We showed that the magnetic forming a monopole experience fields that are transverse to their own, which in turn induce the tunnelling. We compute the monopole hopping rates resulting from this scenario and find them to be broadly consistent with available observations.'

The researchers suggest that this better understanding of motion in spin ice materials may enable future technologies based on moving , rather than electric charges.

Explore further

Magnetic monopoles make acoustic debut
More information: Bruno Tomasello et al, Correlated Quantum Tunneling of Monopoles in Spin Ice, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.067204
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by University of Kent
Citation: Breakthrough in understanding of magnetic monopoles could signal new technologies (2019, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-breakthrough-magnetic-monopoles-technologies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration