July 30, 2019

Research identifies the SIGN-R1 molecule responsible for influenza virus recognition

by Institute for Research in Biomedicine

influenza
Electron microscopy of influenza virus. Credit: CDC

A team of researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB, affiliated to USI Università della Svizzera italiana, Switzerland) have discovered and identified a molecule—SIGN-R1—capable of recognizing the multiple variants of influenza and consequently 'directing' the immune response in individuals affected by the disease. The results of the research, which pave the way for the design of alternative therapies to vaccination, are published in the scientific journal Nature Microbiology.

Influenza is one of the most common diseases responsible of multiple hospitalizations worldwide, especially in elder and immunocompromised people. However, despite the development of effective influenza vaccines, the is able to mutate and escape the body defences. Therefore, to protect against influenza, an annual reformulation of the vaccine is required. In later years, the scientists have focused on studying alternative ways to neutralize completely the virus that would not require annual revaccination.

The research team at IRB in Bellinzona, Switzerland, led by Dr. Santiago González, has identified a molecule, expressed by the cells of the immune system responsible of detecting the virus and alerting the host defences. This molecule, named SIGN-R1, is able to recognize multiple variants of influenza virus. After recognition of the virus, SIGN-R1 directs the to eliminate the virus. Interestingly, SIGN-R1 is also able to bind to other important respiratory pathogens such as Streptococcus pneumoniae.

The research results open the way to design alternative therapies to vaccination against respiratory pathogens, including virus, based on the use of new from the same family as SIGN-R1. The potential treatments based on this molecules might be used in all the clinical cases in which patients are already infected, in which vaccination is not efficient, or in those cases in which vaccines are not very effective (elderly and children) to improve the effect of the vaccine.

Explore further

New single vaccination approach to killer diseases
More information: Miguel Palomino-Segura et al. Protection against influenza infection requires early recognition by inflammatory dendritic cells through C-type lectin receptor SIGN-R1, Nature Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-019-0506-6
Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by Institute for Research in Biomedicine
Citation: Research identifies the SIGN-R1 molecule responsible for influenza virus recognition (2019, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-sign-r1-molecule-responsible-influenza-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 26, 2019

Ice Cream or Chocolates

Jul 25, 2019

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 22, 2019

Leukorrhea

Jul 21, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Jul 20, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration