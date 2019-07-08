July 8, 2019

2 rare Barbary lion cubs born in Czech zoo

Two Barbary lion cubs rest in their enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild.

The pair, one male and one female, were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove park. Under the guidance of mother Khalila, they have taken their first steps in their enclosure in recent days. They have not yet been named.

The biggest subspecies, which once roamed its native northern Africa, was completely wiped out due to human activities. Many were killed by gladiators in Roman times while hunting contributed to their later.

It's believed Barbary lions went extinct in the wild in the 1960s.

Fewer than 100 are estimated to live in captivity.

    A Barbary lion cub with its mother Khalila rests in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    A Barbary lion cub jumps in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    A Barbary lion cub jumps in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    Two Barbary lion cubs rest in their enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    A Barbary lion cub rests in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, July 8, 2019. Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in a Czech zoo, a welcome addition to a small surviving population of a rare majestic lion subspecies that has been extinct in the wild. A male and a female that have yet to be named were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

