May 28, 2019

Two rare white tiger cubs find new home in Nicaragua

Halime and Osman have been given a hime in an Nicaraguan zoo
Halime and Osman have been given a hime in an Nicaraguan zoo

Two white tiger cubs have been taken to their new home at the Nicaragua National Zoo, where the playful pair will join a menagerie of rare big cat species.

The siblings, named Osman and Halime, are both five months old and the only animals of their kind in Central America, zoo director Eduardo Sacasa said on Monday.

They were donated from a Mexican zoo, home to their parents, and are the third generation of tigers born in captivity in that country, he added.

White lions and tigers are both extremely rare, numbering only a few hundred worldwide, and owe their appearance to a recessive gene. They are not albino or a separate subspecies.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) estimates that the number of wild tigers has plunged from 100,000 in 1900 to around 3,900 today.

Numbers have risen in recent years but the species is still vulnerable to extinction, the WWF says.

"In their they are almost extinct... there's more living in zoos (than in the wild)," Sarcosa said.

The adoption of Osman and Halime has been sponsored by a local entrepreneur who will underwrite the pair's food and veterinary care.

Explore further

China purrs over white tiger triplets

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Two rare white tiger cubs find new home in Nicaragua (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-rare-white-tiger-cubs-home.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you identify what type of organisms are living in this?

3 hours ago

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

8 hours ago

Controlled release methods

23 hours ago

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

IVF at age 42-43

May 26, 2019

What can generally be seen in a x-ray image?

May 25, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration