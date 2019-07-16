July 16, 2019

Malaysia to challenge EU palm oil curbs at WTO

Palm oilis a key ingredient in an array of products including cosmetics and biofuel, making it a crucial export for Malaysia
Palm oil is a key ingredient in an array of products including cosmetics and biofuel, making it a crucial export for Malaysia

Malaysia will lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the European Union's plan to phase out the use of palm oil in biofuels, a minister said Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country is the world's second biggest oil producer after Indonesia and would be hit hard by the EU's plan to cut its use in biofuels by 2030.

"Malaysia will file a WTO complaint... hopefully by November," Teresa Kok, the minister responsible for the edible vegetable oil, told AFP.

She said the attorney-general's office was working on the complaint and Malaysia hoped to cooperate with Indonesia in the case.

Palm oil is a major ingredient in a wide range of products from food to cosmetics but it has long been controversial as environmentalists say it drives deforestation, with huge swathes of rainforest logged in to make way for plantations.

Its use in food and cosmetics has already dropped in Europe, partly due to pressure from green groups on , but has been increasing in biofuels.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in March slammed the EU move to curb palm oil in biofuels, saying it risks opening up a trade war with Malaysia.

He has also warned of retaliation by buying new fighter jets from China instead of France's Rafale jet or the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Last week Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised to fight the EU's plans, telling Bloomberg News that "palm oil is a strategic commodity for Indonesia."

Explore further

Malaysia to press EU on planned palm oil ban in biofuels

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Malaysia to challenge EU palm oil curbs at WTO (2019, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-malaysia-eu-palm-oil-curbs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Greenland Wildfire

2 hours ago

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 13, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 13, 2019

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

Jul 09, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration