July 23, 2019

Independent, private firms pollute less than public firms, study shows

by Shannon Roddel, University of Notre Dame

pollution
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Private, independent firms are less likely to pollute and incur EPA penalties than public and private equity-owned firms, according to new research from the University of Notre Dame.

"Corporate governance and pollution externalities of public and " is forthcoming in the Review of Financial Studies from Sophie Shive and Margaret Forster, finance professors in Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. They found that private, independent firms have lower carbon emissions from their operations, controlling for their size and output, than public and -owned firms.

"This is a very tough question to answer in a general sample of firms," Shive says, "because one has to identify a 'normal' level of emissions, given an imperfect industry categorization and coarse measures of size, etc. For this reason, we also do a deeper dive into , which are some of the largest emitters, and find that even controlling for things like generator age, independent privately-owned utilities (generally cooperatives or other unconventional corporate structures) emit less carbon dioxide per unit of electricity generated."

The study offers into how finance can help mitigate and sheds light on the debate about which type of corporate structure is better for reducing the "tragedy of the commons." This occurs when each entity consumes or spoils too much of a public good and harms society, rather than coordinating to use the resource wisely.

"The classic example is individual farmers who each have the incentive to let their cows eat as much grass as possible in a public field," Shive explains. "But this behavior overwhelms the grass and hurts everyone."

The study finds no differences between private, sponsor-backed firms and public firms, controlling for industry, time, location and a host of firm characteristics. Within public firms, it identified a negative association between emissions and mutual fund ownership and board size, suggesting that increased oversight may decrease pollution.

The researchers used comprehensive data on greenhouse gas emissions from 2007 to 2016, combined with EPA data. They used workhorse statistical methods to control for other potential drivers of .

"This should help inform the debate about whether and how business can take a leadership role in resolving these types of global problems," Shive says, "since governments often have trouble coordinating on global issues."

Shive's research has been cited in national news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal. She has taught Introductory Finance, Investment Theory and Private Equity.

Explore further

Private equity acquisition of physician practices discussed
More information: Sophie Shive et al. Corporate Governance and Pollution Externalities of Public and Private Firms, SSRN Electronic Journal (2019). DOI: 10.2139/ssrn.3339517
Provided by University of Notre Dame
Citation: Independent, private firms pollute less than public firms, study shows (2019, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-independent-private-firms-pollute.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

6 hours ago

Tidal effects on long lakes

6 hours ago

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

8 hours ago

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 19, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration