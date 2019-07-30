July 30, 2019

A third of Guam reefs killed by rising ocean temperatures

Coral reef
Close up of polyps are arrayed on a coral, waving their tentacles. There can be thousands of polyps on a single coral branch. Credit: Wikipedia

Researchers have found that a third of Guam's coral reefs died due to rising ocean temperatures.

The Pacific Daily News reported Monday that University of Guam researchers say increased temperatures killed 34% of Guam's between 2013 and 2017.

The scientists say about 60% of the reefs along Guam's eastern coast are gone.

Researchers say they have never before seen reef deaths as "severe" as the new findings.

The study was published in the Coral Reefs.

A multi-agency Guam Coral Reef Response team monitors the island's reefs and tries to revive coral communities in line with a 2017 recovery plan.

Researchers say elevated global carbon dioxide output is to blame for the heightened .

Local contributing factors include the island's pollution, sewage system and plastic waste.

Explore further

3-year global coral bleaching event over, but still bad
Journal information: Coral Reefs

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: A third of Guam reefs killed by rising ocean temperatures (2019, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-guam-reefs-ocean-temperatures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

6 hours ago

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration