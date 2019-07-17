July 17, 2019

Bleating the traffic: sheep dodge cars in tour around Paris

The shepherds took their herd on a 140km (87-mile) odyssey from Saint-Denis north of Paris to the left bank of the Seine in the
The shepherds took their herd on a 140km (87-mile) odyssey from Saint-Denis north of Paris to the left bank of the Seine in the centre of the capital

A flock of sheep that has taken a 140-kilometre (87-mile) tour around Paris, nibbling on grass at historic monuments and housing blocks along the way, ended their 12-day journey on the banks of the river Seine on Wednesday.

The trip began in the low-income Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis on July 6 and ended on Wednesday with the 25-strong on the left bank of the Seine near the Trocadero gardens in central Paris.

It was organised by to highlight the advantages of urban farming, in collaboration with a group called Urban Shepherds based in Aubervilliers, just north of Paris.

Guided by two shepherds, the flock was monitored by policemen on scooters and volunteer "walkers" on foot who helped them cross roads as they moved around the capital.

"For us, the most important thing is to show that it's possible to have in the city," Julie-Lou Dubreuilh, co-founder of Urban Shepherds, told AFP at the start of the trip.

"The idea is to show there is a new up-and-coming profession," added the group's other founder, Guillaume Leterrier. "It is possible to create exceptional micro-sectors of meat production, while ensuring that are maintained, like we've done in the last three years."

Dubreuilh and Leterrier both have contracts with social housing landlords to let their animals graze on a weekly basis on the public housing estates of Seine-Saint-Denis.

During their 11-day journey, the 25-strong flock were able to graze by historic monuments and, on arriving in Paris, gaze at sig
During their 11-day journey, the 25-strong flock were able to graze by historic monuments and, on arriving in Paris, gaze at sights including the Eiffel Tower

The unusual presence of livestock caught the attention of many amused Parisians and motorists—with some taking pictures or bleating in support.

Groups in Lyon, Marseille and Bruxelles are also experimenting with urban sheep.

  • &quot;The most important thing is to show that it's possible to have sheep in the city,&quot; said Julie-Lou Dubreuilh, co-found
    "The most important thing is to show that it's possible to have sheep in the city," said Julie-Lou Dubreuilh, co-founder of Urban Shepherds
  • Amused Parisians snapped pictures of the unusual sight for the capital, some bleating their support
    Amused Parisians snapped pictures of the unusual sight for the capital, some bleating their support

Explore further

Paris mayor wants Seine swimming for 2024 Games bid

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Bleating the traffic: sheep dodge cars in tour around Paris (2019, July 17) retrieved 17 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-bleating-traffic-sheep-dodge-cars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

51 minutes ago

Greenland Wildfire

11 hours ago

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 13, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration