July 17, 2019

Animal rescue group needs help caring for 89 baby birds

An animal rescue group is asking for help caring for 89 baby snowy egrets and black-crowned night herons that left homeless last week after a tree fell in downtown Oakland.

A ficus tree serving as a rookery split in half and partially fell last week. International Bird Rescue said Wednesday it needs donations and volunteers to help feed and care for the baby birds.

The group says it is caring for 89 young birds and eggs it rescued from the tree including, 50 snowy egrets, 22 black-crowned night herons. It also rescued 17 eggs that need intensive care and round-the-clock support.

It says it was already taking care of more than 200 Bay Area water at its hospital in the city of Fairfield.

