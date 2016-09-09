September 9, 2016

Dozens of birds fall from sky; officials want to know why (Update)

Health officials are trying to figure out what caused dozens of birds to fall out of the sky onto a Boston neighborhood.

City officials say 47 grackles were found Thursday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Thirty-five of those birds are now dead. A dozen died before rescuers arrived, others were found thrashing in the street and were later euthanized or died on the way to the shelter.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston says it went to the neighborhood after residents reported birds falling from the sky. The group is warning people to keep their pets away after it was unable to rescue a cat that also fell ill and has died.

The birds that died were sent for testing to Tufts University's wildlife clinic. Results are expected next week.

