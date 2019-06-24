June 24, 2019

Zimbabwe wants ivory ban lifted so it can sell $600-mln stockpile

Some countries in southern Africa are pushing for a global ivory ban to be relaxed as their elephant numbers grow
Some countries in southern Africa are pushing for a global ivory ban to be relaxed as their elephant numbers grow

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa opened a UN wildlife summit on Monday with a call to lift the global ivory trade ban so that the country can sell $600 million of stockpiled tusks.

Mnangagwa said selling the elephant tusks and rhino horns would enable the impoverished nation to fund conservation efforts for 20 years.

Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia have all cited the growing number of elephants in some areas in their bid to have the ban relaxed, angering many conservationists.

Opening the UNEP wildlife economy summit in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa called "for the in hunting products as these can have an important impact on national and ."

"Currently Zimbabwe has about $600 million dollars worth of ivory and stocked—most of which is from natural attrition of those animals.

"The revenue would suffice to finance our operational for the next two decades."

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which prohibits the sale of ivory, is under pressure from southern African countries that have seen growing elephant numbers.

But over the past decade, the population of elephants across Africa has fallen by about 111,000 to 415,000, largely due to poaching, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Botswana recently sparked controversy by lifting its ban on hunting, saying the move would help control a booming elephant population that was damaging farmers' livelihoods.

Explore further

Southern African leaders seek ways to manage elephant populations

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Zimbabwe wants ivory ban lifted so it can sell $600-mln stockpile (2019, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-zimbabwe-ivory-mln-stockpile.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why Dogs are Different from Wolves in their Ability to Appear Appealing

2 hours ago

Chlorophyll all understood?

2 hours ago

Insulin and Glucagon

Jun 22, 2019

Ames test excision repair system question

Jun 22, 2019

The physics of eye and skin color

Jun 22, 2019

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

Jun 21, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

RobertKarlStonjek
2 hours ago
Selling such an amount would depress prices and make Ivory less attractive for poachers.

If the money raised is used to fight poaching then at least those elephants that died at the hands of poachers would not have died for nothing and their death will have contributed to the eradication of the poaching problem.

Burn the ivory and all of the elephants will have died for nothing, the valuable commodity which they lost their lives to produce will have been destroyed as if their lives meant nothing at all.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
2 hours ago
Let's sell shrunken Zimbabwean baby heads as an aphrodisiac. They have to be made to cry as much as possible before they're chopped off for the best effect. /s

Maybe that will wake some people up.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration