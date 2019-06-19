June 19, 2019

Trump moves to weaken Obama climate policy, bolster coal industry

by Anna M. Phillips

air pollution
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled its final plan to rewrite a major Obama-era climate change policy, replacing proposed regulations that cracked down on coal-burning power plants with a weaker alternative.

The administration's plan would gut the Clean Power Plan, a sweeping climate change policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions drafted under President Barack Obama. Stalled by the courts, the rule was never enacted.

Under Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency has branded the rewrite as the Affordable Clean Energy rule and designed it to fulfill the president's campaign promise to bring back the coal industry.

The new power plan does away with what had been aggressive nationwide goals for reducing the energy sector's carbon footprint. It relieves heavily on coal plants—the largest producers of carbon dioxide within the electricity industry.

The plan is also expected to lead to additional soot and smog-forming emissions. According to the EPA's own analysis, it could lead to more cases of upper respiratory illness and cause an estimated 1,400 premature deaths each year by 2030.

While the former rule would have pushed utilities to shift their operations away from coal and toward cleaner-burning fuels, the Trump rule has been hailed by the as a move that would tilt the market back in its favor.

Energy experts don't think the rule can reverse coal's declines. Coal has been steadily losing its foothold in the American energy marketplace to cheaper natural gas and renewable sources like wind and solar.

Though the industry has blamed government regulations like the Clean Power Plan for making it noncompetitive, demand for coal has fallen without the Obama-era rule ever taking effect.

Environmentalists and climate-conscious states like California have said they are prepared to challenge the new rule, which could face an uphill battle in court. The Clean Air Act obligates the federal government to regulate and the Trump administration may have difficulty convincing the courts that its rule is the best way to do that.

"This is nothing more than an unlawful extension for masquerading as a climate rule," said Conrad Schneider, advocacy director at the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental advocacy group that's readying a lawsuit over the new rule. "They're trying to tie the hands of future administrations by issuing this do-nothing rule."

Explore further

Affordable Clean Energy rule may lead to more air pollution and carbon emissions, study says

©2019 Los Angeles Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Trump moves to weaken Obama climate policy, bolster coal industry (2019, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-trump-weaken-obama-climate-policy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments

humy
15 minutes ago
According to the EPA's own analysis, it could lead to more cases of upper respiratory illness and cause an estimated 1,400 premature deaths each year by 2030.
So I presume then that means Trump cares more about the coal industry than he does about human lives and is willing to have innocent people die for preserving the coal industry.
0
