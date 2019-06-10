June 10, 2019

New study dramatically narrows the search for advanced life in the universe

by University of California - Riverside

Three planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 fall within that star’s habitable zone. Credit: R. Hurt/ NASA/JPL-Caltech

Scientists may need to rethink their estimates for how many planets outside our solar system could host a rich diversity of life.

In a new study, a UC Riverside–led team discovered that a buildup of toxic gases in the atmospheres of most makes them unfit for as we know it.

Traditionally, much of the search for has focused on what scientists call the "," defined as the range of distances from a star warm enough that liquid water could exist on a planet's surface. That description works for basic, single-celled microbes—but not for complex creatures like animals, which include everything from simple sponges to humans.

The team's work, published today in The Astrophysical Journal, shows that accounting for predicted levels of certain toxic gases narrows the safe zone for complex by at least half—and in some instances eliminates it altogether.

"This is the first time the physiological limits of life on Earth have been considered to predict the distribution of complex life elsewhere in the universe," said Timothy Lyons, one of the study's co-authors, a distinguished professor of biogeochemistry in UCR's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, and director of the Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center, which sponsored the project.

"Imagine a 'habitable zone for complex life' defined as a safe zone where it would be plausible to support rich ecosystems like we find on Earth today," Lyons explained. "Our results indicate that complex ecosystems like ours cannot exist in most regions of the habitable zone as traditionally defined."

Using computer models to study atmospheric climate and photochemistry on a variety of planets, the team first considered dioxide. Any scuba diver knows that too much of this gas in the body can be deadly. But planets too far from their require carbon dioxide—a potent greenhouse gas—to maintain temperatures above freezing. Earth included.

"To sustain liquid water at the outer edge of the conventional habitable zone, a planet would need tens of thousands of times more carbon dioxide than Earth has today," said Edward Schwieterman, the study's lead author and a NASA Postdoctoral Program fellow working with Lyons. "That's far beyond the levels known to be toxic to human and on Earth."

Credit: University of California - Riverside

The new study concludes that carbon dioxide toxicity alone restricts simple animal life to no more than half of the traditional habitable zone. For humans and other higher order animals, which are more sensitive, the safe zone shrinks to less than one third of that area.

What is more, no safe zone at all exists for certain stars, including two of the sun's nearest neighbors, Proxima Centauri and TRAPPIST-1. The type and intensity of ultraviolet radiation that these cooler, dimmer stars emit can lead to high concentrations of carbon monoxide, another deadly gas. Carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in animal blood—the compound that transports oxygen through the body. Even small amounts of it can cause the death of body cells due to lack of oxygen.

Carbon monoxide cannot accumulate on Earth because our hotter, brighter sun drives chemical reactions in the atmosphere that destroy it quickly. Although the team concluded recently that microbial biospheres may be able to thrive on a planet with abundant carbon monoxide, Schwieterman emphasized that "these would certainly not be good places for human or animal life as we know it on Earth."

Scientists have confirmed nearly 4,000 planets orbiting stars other than the sun, but none of them will be possible to visit in person. They are simply too far away. Closest is Proxima Centauri b, which would take 54,400 years for current spacecraft to reach. Using telescopes to detect abundances of certain gases in their atmospheres is one of the only ways to study these so-called exoplanets.

"Our discoveries provide one way to decide which of these myriad planets we should observe in more detail," said Christopher Reinhard, a former UCR graduate student now an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, co-author of this study, and co-leader of the Alternative Earths team. "We could identify otherwise habitable planets with or carbon monoxide levels that are likely too high to support complex life."

Findings from the team's previous work is already informing next-generation space missions such as NASA's proposed Habitable Exoplanet Observatory. For example, because oxygen is essential to complex life on Earth and can be detected remotely, the team has been studying how common it may be in different planets' atmospheres.

Other than Earth, no planet in our solar system hosts life that can be characterized from a distance. If life exists elsewhere in the solar system, Schwieterman explained, it is deep below a rocky or icy surface. So, exoplanets may be our best hope for finding habitable worlds more like our own.

"I think showing how rare and special our planet is only enhances the case for protecting it," Schwieterman said. "As far as we know, Earth is the only planet in the universe that can sustain human life."

Explore further

Carbon monoxide detectors could warn of extraterrestrial life
More information: Edward W. Schwieterman et al. A Limited Habitable Zone for Complex Life, The Astrophysical Journal (2019). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ab1d52
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by University of California - Riverside
Citation: New study dramatically narrows the search for advanced life in the universe (2019, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-narrows-advanced-life-universe.html
User comments

Steelwolf
1 hour ago
Considering that Oxygen is highly reactive and a toxin for many organisms, yet life here has managed to make use of it. So I think it likely that life will use whatever materials are there for it to come about, of course Earth Life may not come about because of what does or does not survive at any point in time along the range where life starts to form an ecosystem that is self-sustaining.

It may be that other planets use Sulfur Dioxide as we use Oxygen, perhaps hydrogen or Methane instead, but it seems to be a series of self-replicating chemical reactions can be found in a number of different habitat niches and since nearly every niche we look in here, from the Cold Antarctica to the Atacama deserts there is life in forms that go beyond our present full understanding.

From what we see here on Earth, life should be ubiquitous, even if it lives at different timescales to our own, different chemistry, gravity and temperatures all sweet spots where life should be able to form, with time
3
Report Block
rogerdallas
1 hour ago
We still only have one example. Until we've got another one, we won't really know what constraints there actually are. Then again, if another example fails to turn up after an enormous amount of searching, we might well wonder whether life as we know it on Earth is not some kind of incredible fluke, and so rare that there might be just one example in the galaxy at this time: us.
3
Report Block
Parsec
1 hour ago
I confess I do not really see the utility of this study. For one thing, only considering the possibility of life to those places whose temperature permit liquid water at the surface seems overly limiting. It appears that even Pluto may have a liquid subsurface ocean.

Secondly, refusing to consider the possibility of water based life (advanced or not) because of levels of CO2, CO, HS, etc. that are toxic to earth based organisms also seems quite limiting. There are examples even here on earth of organisms thriving in environments that are quite toxic to most other organisms.
2
Report Block
Mannx
23 minutes ago
Fascinating, but... There is an obvious error that stands out from the diagram above, figure 5 in the published paper. The position of Gliese 581 d and g are shown the wrong way around. Gliese 581 d is not the one closer to the inner edge of the habitable zone. Although it has a letter earlier in the alphabet this only describes Gliese 581d relative order of discovery in relation to the other planets in that star system, and not its relative distance from the star. It's a bit of a moot point because GJ 581 g likely doesn't exist but still what an amateurish mistake for them to make. Lol!
0
Report Block
danR
21 minutes ago
Comments seem to be on the same page on this curious study, which is unusual for fizz·org. There must be more to the thing. It seems to be an egregiously chauvinistic point of view to see chemical and biological evolution through our own particular solution to the various challenges.

They have narrowed the habitable zone because of the toxic levels of CO2 needed to retain heat at the perimeter, as though carbon dioxide were the only GHG. How about (abiotic) methane?

Edit: they did consider Methane:
"CH4 and/or H2—are strongly reducing and thus chemically incompatible at high concentrations with the levels of O2 required for the energy-intensive metabolisms of large, complex organisms (Catling et al. 2005)."
0
Report Block
danR
4 minutes ago
Fascinating, but... There is an obvious error that stands out from the diagram above, figure 5 in the published paper. The position of Gliese 581 d and g are shown the wrong way around. Gliese 581 d is not the one closer to the inner edge of the habitable zone.
What they've done is swap the two positions in the diagram in the study they cited (Habitable Zones around Main-Sequence Stars: New Estimates, Ravi Kumar Kopparapu et al. 2013)
0
Report Block

