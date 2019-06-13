June 13, 2019

Search and rescue: Researchers on mission to save the coral reefs of South Florida

by David Fleshler, Sun Sentinel

coral reef
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A research ship that located the black box of a crashed Air France jet has embarked on a scientific expedition to the Florida Keys, where a mysterious disease is burning through coral reefs.

The disease kills coral tissue, leaving lifeless skeletons on centuries-old structures. First noticed in the Miami area nearly five years ago, the disease has spread north to the reefs off Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties, threatening structures of vital important to the region's marine environment and economy. And it is spreading south through the Florida Keys.

"The state of the Florida reef tract is dire," Erinn Muller, a scientist from Mote Marine Laboratory, said at a news conference Wednesday aboard the 184-foot ship Alucia, docked in Miami. "We are losing corals at an unprecedented rate, and this disease outbreak is unprecedented in nature and it's affecting some of our most valuable species, ones that build the coral reef that we rely on."

The Alucia is halfway through a detailed survey of the reefs from the Dry Tortugas to Biscayne Bay, attempting to gauge the health of the Florida Keys reefs and to make progress toward discovering the cause of the disease. Although many government and have been studying the disease, participants in the expedition said they hoped they could provide detailed data that could be shared among scientists.

Also participating in the expedition are scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and OceanX, an environmental and scientific organization that's leading the expedition.

During the expedition across the Keys, scientists will document the progress of the disease, taking thousands of photographs of the reefs. Since the cause of disease is suspected to be some sort of bacteria, they will sample seawater around the coral and sequence the DNA of any bacteria they find in it.

The disease, known as Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, has struck about half of the 45 reef-building coral species found off Florida's southeast coast, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The unprecedented spread of coral illness threatens the only barrier reef in the continental United States, ruining coral structures that are "as important as the sequoias and the redwoods," said Vincent Pieribone, vice chairman of OceanX and professor of cellular and molecular physiology and neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine.

"You see 500-year-old coral being chewed up," he said. "This is stuff that survived Columbus."

While the cause of the disease remains undetermined, scientists said government agencies could do more to address known threats to corals that could make them more vulnerable to disease. These include , pollution washing off land and making its way into the ocean, and treated sewage that flows into the ocean.

The is funded by OceanX, a project of the family of hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio, and by Bloomberg Philanthropies' Vibrant Oceans Initiative, backed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

As important as the extent of the disease is what happens after it passes through. Comparing it to a wildfire, the scientists said some corals survive it, providing the possibility of regrowth.

"What gives us some hope is there are survivors within some of the sites that we have visited," said Muller, of Mote Marine Laboratory. "Those survivors have the chance to grow and repopulate."

Explore further

New study finds distinct microbes living next to corals

©2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Search and rescue: Researchers on mission to save the coral reefs of South Florida (2019, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-mission-coral-reefs-south-florida.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration