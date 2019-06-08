June 8, 2019

Heatstroke kills monkeys as India suffers in searing temperatures

Vast swathes of India have been sweltering in extreme temperatures with the delayed onset of the monsoon rains adding to farmers
Vast swathes of India have been sweltering in extreme temperatures with the delayed onset of the monsoon rains adding to farmers' misery

A troop of monkeys died from suspected heatstroke in India as scorching temperatures that have lasted more than a week take a mounting toll on humans and animals, media reports said Saturday.

Vast swathes of the country have been sweltering in temperatures that have risen to over 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in Rajasthan state.

The died in Joshi Baba forest range in Madhya Pradesh state where the thermometer reached 46 Celsius (114 Fahrenheit).

District forest officer P. N. Mishra said the primates were believed to have fought with a rival troop over access to a .

"This is rare and strange as herbivores don't indulge in such conflicts," Mishra told NDTV network.

"We're probing all possibilities, including the possibility of conflict between groups of monkeys for water... which led to the death of 15 monkeys from a 30-35-strong group of monkeys living in the caves," Mishra was quoted as saying.

"Certain groups of monkeys which are large in number and dominate that particular part may have scared away the smaller group of monkeys from the water," Mishra said.

An autopsy said heatstroke likely caused the deaths.

Tigers have also been reported to be moving out of forest reserves into villages in search of water, causing alerts.

Hindu priests perform the 'Parjanya Japa' and offer prayers to appease the rain god for timely monsoon rains
Hindu priests perform the 'Parjanya Japa' and offer prayers to appease the rain god for timely monsoon rains

Temperatures touched 50.3 degrees Celsius in the Rajasthan town of Churu last week, just shy of India's record of 51 degrees.

The heatwave has exposed falling in underground reservoirs and there have been a number of human deaths reported.

In Jharkhand state, a man stabbed six others after he was stopped from filling extra barrels at a public tank, media reported Saturday.

On Friday, a 33-year-old man died after a similar fight in Tamil Nadu state.

The Indian peninsula has seen a drastic change in rainfall patterns over the past decade, marked by frequent droughts, floods and sudden storms.

In Uttar Pradesh state, 26 people died after freak dust storms, rain and lightning hit the northern plains on Thursday, officials said.

Kerala in the south got some respite from heat Saturday after annual monsoon rains arrived, more than a week later than expected.

Farmers across South Asia depend rely on the four-month monsoon season due to a lack of alternative sources of irrigation.

Explore further

India heatwave temperatures pass 50 Celsius

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Heatstroke kills monkeys as India suffers in searing temperatures (2019, June 8) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-heatstroke-monkeys-india-searing-temperatures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
275 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Mark_Goldes
15 hours ago
GREEN SWANS - highly improbable inventions with huge impact - can replace fossil fuels FAST. For example, water has become a more powerful fuel than gasoline. Engines can easily and cheaply be converted. Learn more at aesopinstitute.org

Human survival may require a huge reduction in fossil fuels within 5 years. Existing renewable energy technology can not do that job. GREEN SWANS might.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration