May 23, 2019

Table scraps can be used to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

by University of Waterloo

Wasted food
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Wasted food can be affordably turned into a clean substitute for fossil fuels.

New technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo engineers natural fermentation to produce a biodegradable chemical that can be refined as a source of energy.

The chemical could also be used to replace petroleum-based chemicals in a host of products including drugs and plastic packaging.

"People like me, environmental biotechnologists, look at as a tremendous resource," said Hyung-Sool Lee, a civil and environmental engineering professor at Waterloo. "With the right technologies, we can extract numerous useful chemicals and fuel from it."

Wasted food in North America adds up to about 400 kilograms per person per year, with the worldwide economic loss estimated at $1.3 trillion every year. Most of that discarded food goes into landfills.

Technology already exists to reduce the environmental impact by diverting food waste, collecting methane gas as it is broken down by microorganisms and burning the gas to produce electricity.

But Lee said that system—known as —ultimately yields little or no net benefits when the high costs of food waste mixing and are taken into account.

The technology developed at Waterloo dramatically cuts those costs by collecting and recirculating leachate—a microbial cocktail mixed with microorganisms and nutrients—that trickles through the food waste in holding tanks, rather than stimulating biodegradation by intensive mixing.

As they eat and digest food waste, the microorganisms in those tanks also spit out a chemical byproduct called carboxylate, which has numerous potential uses as a substitute for petroleum, or .

"The amount of we waste is staggering," said Lee, director of the Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Lab. "That's what motivated me to find a better way to utilize it to mitigate the damage caused by ."

In addition to being cheaper and more productive than existing technology, he said, the system is designed for use on small and medium scales.

"Even could have their own systems," said Lee, who collaborates with GHD, a consulting firm in the clean-technology market. "Food waste collected in green bin programs wouldn't have to be transported long distances to enormous, centralized facilities."

The next step in the research involves testing the technology on a larger scale, with a long-term goal to commercialize it within four to five years.

The latest in a series of papers on the work, Food waste treatment with a leachate bed reactor: Effects of inoculum to substrate ratio and reactor design, appears in the journal Bioresource Technology.

Explore further

Engineers transform food waste into green energy
More information: Ziyi Xiong et al, Food waste treatment with a leachate bed reactor: Effects of inoculum to substrate ratio and reactor design, Bioresource Technology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2019.121350
Journal information: Bioresource Technology

Provided by University of Waterloo
Citation: Table scraps can be used to reduce reliance on fossil fuels (2019, May 23) retrieved 23 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-table-scraps-reliance-fossil-fuels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 19, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

Heat Storage Capacity of CO2 molecules

May 18, 2019

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

May 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration