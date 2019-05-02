May 2, 2019

SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground testing

by Marcia Dunn

In this, March 3, 2019 file photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is pictured about 20 meters (66 feet) away from the International Space Station's Harmony module. SpaceX said Thursday, May 2, 2019, that their Dragon capsule for astronauts, which flew without a crew to the International Space Station last month, was destroyed during a ground test on April 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP, File)

SpaceX has confirmed that its crew capsule was destroyed in ground testing two weeks ago.

A company vice president told reporters Thursday it's too soon to know what went wrong during the April 20 test or whether the capsule's March space flight contributed to the failure. Flames engulfed the capsule a half-second before the launch-abort thrusters were to fire.

SpaceX still cannot access the stand at Cape Canaveral, Florida, because of toxic fuel contamination.

Vice president Hans Koenigsmann says the cargo version of the Dragon capsule, meanwhile, is safe to fly to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon rocket with station supplies early Friday morning. The flight was delayed by a power problem that occurred at the station Monday and was fixed Thursday.

In this March 8, 2019 file image taken from video made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is hoisted onto a ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast after it returned from a mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX said Thursday, May 2, 2019, that their Dragon capsule for astronauts, which flew without a crew to the International Space Station last month, was destroyed during a ground test on April 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (NASA via AP, File)

