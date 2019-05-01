May 1, 2019

Palm oil's potential to alleviate poverty depends on where it's grown

by University of Kent

Expansion of oil palm production in remote forest areas requires careful planning and evaluation if the communities are to benefit, according to a report by researchers at the University of Kent.

Their findings show that unsustainable livelihoods, socioeconomic inequality and remain major challenges in the oil palm industry. The research, entitled Does oil palm agriculture help alleviate poverty? A multidimensional counterfactual assessment of oil palm development in Indonesia is published in the journal World Development.

The researchers investigated the claim by palm oil producing countries that oil palm agriculture helps alleviate poverty, despite limited evidence about the contribution of this crop on villager's well-being.

The research was led by a multi-national team led Dr. Truly Santika with Dr. Matthew Struebig and Professor Erik Meijaard, from Kent's Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology along with colleagues in Indonesia, Australia and other countries. They examined the association between the development of oil palm plantations and change in objective measures of well-being between 2000 and 2014 across 6,600 villages in Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo.

The researchers found that social impacts are difficult to generalise as positive or negative. Improved socioeconomic welfare was found where the villages already had a market based economy, typically in areas with low forest cover. The opposite was found in remote villages relying on subsistence-based livelihoods and with higher forest cover, as well as in more recent palm plantations. Overall, and regardless of location, villages in Kalimantan saw slower improvements to social and environmental well-being if they grew oil palm compared to those that didn't.

Dr. Struebig said: 'The research tells us that the potential for oil palm to alleviate poverty depends crucially on the social and environmental context of where it's grown. Countries should think twice about expanding agriculture in forested regions if they are to maximise benefits to local people'.

Does oil palm agriculture help alleviate poverty? A multidimensional counterfactual assessment of oil palm development in Indonesia (Truly Santika, Erik Meijaard and Matthew Struebig, Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology (DICE), University of Kent; Kerrie Wilson, Queensland University of Technology; Sugeng Budiharta, Indonesian Institute of Sciences; Elizabeth Law, Norwegian Institute for Nature Research; Tun Min Poh, Borneo Futures; Marc Ancrenaz, IUCN Oil Palm Task Force) is published in the journal World Development.

Explore further

Minimising the impacts of palm oil plantations
More information: Truly Santika et al, Does oil palm agriculture help alleviate poverty? A multidimensional counterfactual assessment of oil palm development in Indonesia, World Development (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.worlddev.2019.04.012
Provided by University of Kent
Citation: Palm oil's potential to alleviate poverty depends on where it's grown (2019, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-palm-oil-potential-alleviate-poverty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

2 hours ago

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Apr 30, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

Apr 23, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration